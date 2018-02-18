Doggett and Baughn to represent Jonesboro at Miss Arkansas

Miss Arkansas 2017 Maggie Benton returned to Jonesboro to crown a successor Saturday, February 17 at the Nettleton Performing Arts Center. Benton won the pageant and competed in the Miss Arkansas pageant as Miss Greater Jonesboro. She was crowned Miss Arkansas in June 2017.

Benton crowned Emily Doggett as the new Miss Greater Jonesboro after an evening of competition that included talent, on-stage question, and evening gown. Doggett is a Red Wolves Dancer and a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority at Arkansas State University. She graduated from Nettleton High School where the pageant was held.