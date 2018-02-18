Doggett and Baughn to represent Jonesboro at Miss Arkansas - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Doggett and Baughn to represent Jonesboro at Miss Arkansas

Emily Doggett smiles and waves after being crowned Miss Greater Jonesboro 2018. (Source: KAIT-TV) Emily Doggett smiles and waves after being crowned Miss Greater Jonesboro 2018. (Source: KAIT-TV)
Marybeth Byrd, Miss Greater Jonesboro's Outstanding Teen 2017 stands with Izzy Baughn, the newly crowned Miss Greater Jonesboro's Outstanding Teen and Miss Arkansas 2017 Maggie Benton. (Source: KAIT-TV) Marybeth Byrd, Miss Greater Jonesboro's Outstanding Teen 2017 stands with Izzy Baughn, the newly crowned Miss Greater Jonesboro's Outstanding Teen and Miss Arkansas 2017 Maggie Benton. (Source: KAIT-TV)
Miss Arkansas Maggie Benton performs at the Miss Greater Jonesboro/Miss Great Jonesboro Outstanding Teen pageant. (Source: KAIT-TV) Miss Arkansas Maggie Benton performs at the Miss Greater Jonesboro/Miss Great Jonesboro Outstanding Teen pageant. (Source: KAIT-TV)
Bennett Young prepares to answer an on-stage question. (Source: KAIT-TV) Bennett Young prepares to answer an on-stage question. (Source: KAIT-TV)
Emcee and former Miss Greater Jonesboro 2014 Destiny Quinn and Miss Arkansas Maggie Benton. (Source: KAIT-TV) Emcee and former Miss Greater Jonesboro 2014 Destiny Quinn and Miss Arkansas Maggie Benton. (Source: KAIT-TV)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Miss Arkansas 2017 Maggie Benton returned to Jonesboro to crown a successor Saturday, February 17 at the Nettleton Performing Arts Center. Benton won the pageant and competed in the Miss Arkansas pageant as Miss Greater Jonesboro. She was crowned Miss Arkansas in June 2017.

Benton crowned Emily Doggett as the new Miss Greater Jonesboro after an evening of competition that included talent, on-stage question, and evening gown. Doggett is a Red Wolves Dancer and a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority at Arkansas State University. She graduated from Nettleton High School where the pageant was held. 

Izzy Baughn is a junior at Jonesboro High School. Baughn competed in Little Rock last year as Miss Northeast Arkansas' Outstanding Teen. Both will compete June 9 – 17, 2018 inside the Robinson Auditorium in Little Rock.  

Doggett receives a $2,000 scholarship from Arkansas State University, among various other awards. Baughn receives a $150 scholarship and a $1,500 evening gown sponsorship.  

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Doggett and Baughn to represent Jonesboro at Miss Arkansas

    Doggett and Baughn to represent Jonesboro at Miss Arkansas

    Sunday, February 18 2018 12:46 AM EST2018-02-18 05:46:15 GMT
    Sunday, February 18 2018 1:03 PM EST2018-02-18 18:03:56 GMT
    Emily Doggett smiles and waves after being crowned Miss Greater Jonesboro 2018. (Source: KAIT-TV)Emily Doggett smiles and waves after being crowned Miss Greater Jonesboro 2018. (Source: KAIT-TV)

    Arkansas State University student Emily Doggett is crowned Miss Greater Jonesboro 2018 and Jonesboro High School's Izzy Baughn is chosen Miss Greater Jonesboro Outstanding Teen 2018. 

    Arkansas State University student Emily Doggett is crowned Miss Greater Jonesboro 2018 and Jonesboro High School's Izzy Baughn is chosen Miss Greater Jonesboro Outstanding Teen 2018. 

  • Slideshow: Craighead Co. Feb. 18-24 mug shots

    Slideshow: Craighead Co. Feb. 18-24 mug shots

    Sunday, February 18 2018 12:47 PM EST2018-02-18 17:47:54 GMT
    Sunday, February 18 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-02-18 18:00:10 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

  • breaking

    Authorities search for missing autistic teenager

    Authorities search for missing autistic teenager

    Saturday, February 17 2018 12:46 PM EST2018-02-17 17:46:31 GMT
    Sunday, February 18 2018 12:31 PM EST2018-02-18 17:31:03 GMT

    According to a post on the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page, authorities are looking for a missing 18-year-old special needs autistic student. 

    According to a post on the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page, authorities are looking for a missing 18-year-old special needs autistic student. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly