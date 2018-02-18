Power outage reported at substation - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Power outage reported at substation

LIGHT, AR (KAIT) -

According to a post on the Craighead Electric Facebook page, officials are aware of an outage at the Light substation that has impacted nearly 1,200 members. 

The utility has personnel on route to the substation and will update customers on its website.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Power outage reported at substation

    Power outage reported at substation

    Sunday, February 18 2018 10:22 AM EST2018-02-18 15:22:05 GMT
    Sunday, February 18 2018 10:26 AM EST2018-02-18 15:26:04 GMT

    According to a post on the Craighead Electric Facebook page, officials are aware of an outage at the Light substation that has impacted nearly 1,200 members. 

    According to a post on the Craighead Electric Facebook page, officials are aware of an outage at the Light substation that has impacted nearly 1,200 members. 

  • Conundrum of a fire alarm with gunfire: Flee, or lock down?

    Conundrum of a fire alarm with gunfire: Flee, or lock down?

    Saturday, February 17 2018 11:37 AM EST2018-02-17 16:37:25 GMT
    Sunday, February 18 2018 9:16 AM EST2018-02-18 14:16:15 GMT

    At schools, fire alarms prompt evacuations and shootings prompt lockdowns, but the Florida school had the chaos of both.

    At schools, fire alarms prompt evacuations and shootings prompt lockdowns, but the Florida school had the chaos of both.

  • Community reacts to discovery of dead infants found in suitcase

    Community reacts to discovery of dead infants found in suitcase

    Saturday, February 17 2018 7:29 PM EST2018-02-18 00:29:51 GMT
    Saturday, February 17 2018 7:34 PM EST2018-02-18 00:34:52 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Residents in Cross County are still in shock after the bodies of infant twins were found in a suitcase on County Road 602.

    Residents in Cross County are still in shock after the bodies of infant twins were found in a suitcase on County Road 602.

    •   
Powered by Frankly