Power restored at substation

According to a post on the Craighead Electric Facebook page, all power has been restored at the Light substation and officials are still investigating the cause. 

The outage at the Light substation impacted nearly 1,200 members, as utility crews sent personnel to the substation.

The utility asks people who are still without power to call 888-771-7772 to report an outage. 

