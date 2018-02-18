Woman killed in crash in Izard County - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman killed in crash in Izard County

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
IZARD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

An Izard County woman was killed Friday and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 69. 

According to Arkansas State Police, Kathy Pannell of Melbourne was going south in a 1997 Oldsmobile Aurora on Highway 69 around 5:40 p.m. Friday when the crash happened.

Another vehicle, a 2003 Ford Taurus, was going north on Highway 69. The Aurora crossed the northbound lane and hit the Taurus head-on, the report noted. 

No other details were available. However, the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash. 

