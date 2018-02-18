Police search for shooting suspect

A person was taken to a hospital early Sunday after being shot as police continue to search for a suspect in connection with the case.

According to Jonesboro police, officers went to the 1600-block of Dan Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after getting a call about the shooting. The victim was shot in the abdomen and police and others went to help the victim.

No other details were available on the suspect. However, Jonesboro police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.

