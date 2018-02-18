Man dies in house fire in Blytheville

A 60-year-old man died early Sunday in a house fire as authorities in Blytheville attempt to find out the cause of the fire.

According to Blytheville Fire Chief Mike Carney, Gary Moore was found inside the home in the 1000 block of West Moultrie Drive. Firefighters went to the home around 1 a.m. Sunday after getting a call about the blaze.

Authorities believe the fire started in a back bedroom and that heavy smoke could be seen throughout the home. Moore was found near a couch, where he possibly collapsed, Carney said, noting firefighters believe the man died from smoke inhalation.

There were no active utilities at the home and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Carney said.

