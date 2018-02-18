City's future to be discussed at meeting - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City's future to be discussed at meeting

The city of Brookland will host a planning meeting Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium to discuss the town's future. (Source: KAIT-TV) The city of Brookland will host a planning meeting Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium to discuss the town's future. (Source: KAIT-TV)
BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) -

The future appears to be bright with good opportunities available for Brookland residents, with city officials wanting to be prepared for that future, the town's mayor said. 

Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said a planning meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 at the Brookland High School auditorium will give residents and officials alike an opportunity to talk about the future. 

Among the topics to be discussed include the possibility of annexation, new roads, and zoning, Jones said, noting the last planning meeting in Brookland was held eight years ago. 

The topics could also bring new projects to the Craighead County town, Jones said. 

