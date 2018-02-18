A-State, JCPenney draw big crowd at career-wear event - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A-State, JCPenney draw big crowd at career-wear event

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A-State Career Services gave students an opportunity to take advantage of a dress-for-success event Sunday.

The university partnered with JCPenney for the first time to host the Suit Up event at the store inside the Mall at Turtle Creek.

“JCPenney asked us to partner with them to host an event that would allow students to purchase career-ready clothing, so of course we said yes,” Tiffany Johnson, the director of Arkansas State University Career Services said.

JCPenney offered 40% off career-wear for students, faculty and staff.

“That could be full suits, a blazer, slacks, not only slacks but button up shirts as well as shoes and ties as well,” Johnson said.

The store had stations set up with volunteers to help students with their purchases too.

“There are several volunteers who came out to assist students in teaching them to tie a tie and measure them for a perfect suit that they know fits them great,” she said.

Students who took advantage of the Suit Up event can wear their new attire at two career fairs the university has coming up, which is on February 22 and March 8.

A-State’s Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse greeted students at the event along with other faculty and staff.

Johnson said the university plans to have another Suit Up event with JCPenney in the fall semester.

“I'm extremely proud of our students tonight because it shows they are planning for their futures,” Johnson said.

