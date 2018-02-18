Church completes repairs to flooded facility

After months of flood repairs, a Walnut Ridge church congregation is back in its home.

Freedom Church faced many repairs after severe flooding hit Lawrence and Randolph counties in May 2017.

The past several months church leaders have worked hard to make repairs while holding church services in another location at First Freewill Baptist Church.

“We are still Freedom Church, Freedom Church is marching on,” Pastor Don Cook said.

Pastor Cook said the journey has been a long haul after the May floods all but destroyed the church’s facility.

"The inside of the building was just totally, it had to be gutted out, eight feet up on the walls because of mold content,” Cook said. "God provided, we went through a time of suffering and we felt like at times, Lord, would we ever be able to bounce back."

They bounced back in a big way. On Sunday, the congregation gathered for the first time in 9 months in their home that was once under water.

“Emotionally it felt like we would never be able to rebuild, but God is a god of impossibilities. It feels so good today to be here like this, it's overwhelming,” Judy Cook, the pastor’s wife said.



Not only has the building been resurrected, it also has some new additions like a fellowship hall and a baptistery.

"God took something that was hard and sad and turned it into something that was great and good," Cook said.

The church plans to utilize the new space it has by hosting vacation bible school and a revival in the future.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.