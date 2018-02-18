A Region 8 church held its first home service in months. Hear fr - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A Region 8 church held its first home service in months. Hear from the pastor at 10.

(Source: Region 8 News) (Source: Region 8 News)

One Region 8 church held its first home service since severe flooding hit in May 2017.

After months of work and holding church in another building, Freedom Church worshiped at home today.

Hear from the pastor tonight at 10.

  • Arrest made in robbery case

    Sunday, February 18 2018 4:15 PM EST2018-02-18 21:15:41 GMT
    (Source: Dexter Police Department/Facebook)(Source: Dexter Police Department/Facebook)

    A Southeast Missouri man was in custody Sunday after his arrest in connection with a robbery of a convenience store. 

  • breaking

    Man dies in house fire in Blytheville

    Sunday, February 18 2018 3:53 PM EST2018-02-18 20:53:12 GMT
    A 60-year-old man died early Sunday in a house fire as authorities in Blytheville attempt to find out the cause of the fire. 

  • Man arrested in connection with Dexter robbery

    Sunday, February 18 2018 3:58 PM EST2018-02-18 20:58:39 GMT
    (Source: Dexter Police Department)(Source: Dexter Police Department)

    The Dexter Police Department is looking for a suspect in a robbery investigation. The robbery occurred on Wednesday, February 14, at around 10:42 p.m. at Break Time Convenience Store. The unknown man fled the scene on foot with an unknown amount of cash. The surveillance pictures show the suspect in the store and outside. Anyone with any information about this individual is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Cory Mills at 573-624-5512. Download the KFVS News app: ...

