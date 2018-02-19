Man found hiding in culvert after wild chase

A man led police in Northwest Arkansas on a wild chase and was involved in a four-hour standoff this past weekend.

According to KARK, Adam Flores, 27, is behind bars.

A SWAT Team got Flores out of an underground culvert in Benton County in which he was hiding.

Law enforcement agencies say Flores pointed a gun at an officer.

KARK spoke to the Benton County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy about how they got Flores in custody. Click here for more information.

