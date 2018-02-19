Identify artifacts, fossils at Parkin Archeological State Park - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Identify artifacts, fossils at Parkin Archeological State Park

PARKIN, AR (KAIT) -

If you need artifacts or fossils identified, the Parkin Archeological State Park wants to help you out.

According to a news release,  experts will hold an Artifact and Fossil ID Day at the Parkin Archeological State Park Visitor Center March 10th.

The experts will tell you how old it is and if it’s rare or common.

The event will run from 1 – 4 p.m.

There is no fee to identify the artifacts.

The park is located at 60 State Highway 184 in Parkin.

