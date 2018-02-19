Arkansas football "blind-sided" with new assistant

As the new era begins at Arkansas football in Fayetteville, Coach Chad Morris brought with him an assistant who's recruiting experience was documented in a 2009 movie.

Arkansas Assistant Director of Operations Sean "SJ" Tuohy Jr., whose likeness was portrayed as the cute 11-year-old boy in "The Blind Side," now works for Morris at Arkansas.

The movie follows Michael Oher from impoverished upbringing to adoption by the well-to-do Tuohy family.

In the movie, the young Tuohy is portrayed as leveraging prominent college coaches that courted his adopted brother Michael.

Tuohy told KATV the portrayal was pretty accurate.

"Leverage with everyone," Tuohy said, laughing. "I wanted to leverage on whoever it was, wherever it was. I was making sure there's an in for me there."

When asked if he really tried to negotiate with Alabama football Coach Nick Saban, Tuohy replied, "I don't know how well the negotiating went. I think he was like, 'You'll get what you get and you'll be happy with it.'"

After graduating from Loyola, Maryland, Sean went on to play for Southern Methodist University under Morris.

The next year, he was special teams coach.

So when the coach came to Fayetteville, Tuohy came with him.

