Jonesboro toy store announces plans to reopen

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A reopening is in the works for a Jonesboro business.

J. Christopher Toys & Gifts announced on their Facebook page Sunday the store is planning to reopen.

The store will still be at the same location, 627 W. Parker Rd.

No date was immediately announced for a grand reopening.

