Kansas City 8-year-old given a 3D printed arm

A young girl is ready to take on the world after getting a special prosthetic arm.

A couple years ago, 8-year-old Zadie Wilson's family visited Science City at Union Station.

One of their makers connected them with E-Nable, an organization that made her arm for free.

Jacquin Buchanan designs and makes prosthetics as a hobby.

"Even though it's just a hobby, you really are looking for something that's more fulfilling than model airplanes, or something," Buchanan said. "You're looking for something that's going to help someone else out, and it really is nice to get that feeling."

Zadie's new arm will last for about two years until she outgrows it.

Buchanan hopes she will then come back and help make the next prosthetic.

