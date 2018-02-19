Late police officer's ashes stolen

Sgt. Robert Peevey's ashes were interred at Grace Memorial Garden. (Source: Grace Memorial Garden via Facebook)

Every week Bob Peevey travels to Grace Memorial Garden on West Matthews to care for his son.

Sgt. Robert Peevey was an Arkansas State University police officer when he died in 2007. Before joining the UPD, Peevey had served with the Jonesboro Police Department.

Once a week, his father visits Sgt. Peevey’s mausoleum to dust off the urn containing his ashes.

The last time he visited the site was on Valentine’s Day.

He told Jonesboro Police Officer Victoria Evans that “it was in perfect shape.”

But, when he returned just four days later on Sunday, he found the mausoleum was broken open and the urn containing his son’s ashes was missing.

Officer Evans noted in her incident report that the badge on the mausoleum had been “pried off and was laying on a table in front of the site.”

Anyone with information on this crime should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

