Flasher seen again at the mall

A mall flasher has struck yet again.

This time, police say he exposed himself to a sales clerk at Payless ShoeSource in the Mall at Turtle Creek.

The woman said a man came into the store around noon Friday.

At first, she thought he was a customer.

But then, according to the incident report, she saw his penis was out of his pants.

The clerk described the suspect as being a black man in his 20s with a goatee, wearing khaki pants and a gray shirt.

The victim then walked out into the mall to find a security guard.

The guard told Jonesboro Police Officer Victoria Evans he saw the man leave the store and walk toward JC Penney. A witness said they saw a man matching the suspect’s description walking toward Target.

Evans searched the area but was unable to locate the suspect.

This is the third time in recent weeks that a flasher has been reported at the mall.

A Target employee and a customer stated that on Jan. 29 a man exposed himself in the store. They described the suspect as being a black man in his 20s with a goatee.

