Flasher seen again at the mall - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Flasher seen again at the mall

The Mall at Turtle Creek (Source: KAIT) The Mall at Turtle Creek (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A mall flasher has struck yet again.

This time, police say he exposed himself to a sales clerk at Payless ShoeSource in the Mall at Turtle Creek.

The woman said a man came into the store around noon Friday.

At first, she thought he was a customer.

But then, according to the incident report, she saw his penis was out of his pants.

The clerk described the suspect as being a black man in his 20s with a goatee, wearing khaki pants and a gray shirt.

The victim then walked out into the mall to find a security guard.

The guard told Jonesboro Police Officer Victoria Evans he saw the man leave the store and walk toward JC Penney. A witness said they saw a man matching the suspect’s description walking toward Target.

Evans searched the area but was unable to locate the suspect.

This is the third time in recent weeks that a flasher has been reported at the mall.

A Target employee and a customer stated that on Jan. 29 a man exposed himself in the store. They described the suspect as being a black man in his 20s with a goatee.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Late police officer's ashes stolen

    Late police officer's ashes stolen

    Monday, February 19 2018 11:55 AM EST2018-02-19 16:55:54 GMT
    Monday, February 19 2018 1:30 PM EST2018-02-19 18:30:30 GMT
    Sgt. Robert Peevey's ashes were interred at Grace Memorial Garden. (Source: Grace Memorial Garden via Facebook)Sgt. Robert Peevey's ashes were interred at Grace Memorial Garden. (Source: Grace Memorial Garden via Facebook)

    Jonesboro police say someone broke into a late police officer's mausoleum and stole the urn containing his ashes.

    Jonesboro police say someone broke into a late police officer's mausoleum and stole the urn containing his ashes.

  • Flasher seen again at the mall

    Flasher seen again at the mall

    Monday, February 19 2018 12:42 PM EST2018-02-19 17:42:44 GMT
    Monday, February 19 2018 12:59 PM EST2018-02-19 17:59:45 GMT
    The Mall at Turtle Creek (Source: KAIT)The Mall at Turtle Creek (Source: KAIT)

    A mall flasher has struck yet again.

    A mall flasher has struck yet again.

  • Man not guilty in shooting death of former brother-in-law

    Man not guilty in shooting death of former brother-in-law

    Monday, February 19 2018 12:08 PM EST2018-02-19 17:08:32 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A man has been acquitted in the fatal shooting of his former brother-in-law on the steps of a southeast Missouri mental health facility.

    A man has been acquitted in the fatal shooting of his former brother-in-law on the steps of a southeast Missouri mental health facility.

    •   
Powered by Frankly