Missouri bill would ease restrictions on felons in workplace

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A proposal in the Missouri Legislature seeks to give convicted felons a second chance in pursuing a career.

A House committee this week approved a law that would ease restrictions on convicted felons in the workplace. Among other things, people with felony convictions aren't allowed to sell alcohol or lottery tickets.

Kansas City restaurant operator Anton Kotar told the Kansas City Star he's hired 25 people with felony convictions. But at Anton's Taproom, he has to make sure the felons he hired as dishwashers don't go near the bar or even clear off tables where there is still alcohol in a glass.

The measure has bipartisan support, and it has the backing of groups ranging from the ACLU of Missouri to the Missouri Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association.

