Walnut Ridge schools will be in session Wednesday

A seemingly minor fire is causing major headaches for one school district.

Superintendent Terry Belcher said school will be back in session Wednesday.

Walnut Ridge administrators said Monday that they would use an AMI day Tuesday to continue cleaning up smoke damage caused by last week's fire.

On Thursday, a pole fell onto a transformer, sparking a fire on the grounds of the Walnut Ridge Middle School.

The district canceled classes Friday to clean the damage caused by the smoke.

Belcher said crews thought they could work overtime and be finished by the end of the day Monday.

But, he said workers ran into more problems with smoke in the classrooms and principal’s office.

In order to allow the cleaning crew more time to air out and clean up, the district will use an AMI day on Tuesday.

