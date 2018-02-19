Governor: Arkansas special session on pharmacies possible

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he'll call a special legislative session to address reimbursement rates for pharmacies and to amend the state's open container law if there is consensus among lawmakers on the proposals.



Legislative leaders have asked for a special session and Hutchinson said Monday he believes there is an urgency to address the rates pharmacists are paid for prescription drugs and to address the law on open containers of alcohol in motor vehicles. But he said he wants to see consensus among lawmakers for changes before he calls a special session.



Many pharmacists at a packed legislative committee hearing in January said pharmacy benefit managers often pay them less than what prescription drugs cost.



Transportation department officials say changes in the open container law are needed to match federal requirements.

