Arkansas man arrested in 2002 murder in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - An Arkansas man faces a murder charge in connection with the death of a North Carolina woman whose body was found in the trunk of her car more than 15 years ago.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday that 42-year-old Isaac McDonald of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was indicted last week on a charge of first-degree murder. He was arrested Friday in the death of 39-year-old Janet Norris.

Norris' body was found April 20, 2002, stuffed inside the trunk of her abandoned car.

McDonald is being held in an Arkansas jail to await extradition to North Carolina. It wasn't known Monday evening if he has an attorney.

Authorities said McDonald is a registered sex offender who was on parole.

