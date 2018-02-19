Organization rallies citizens to help with tourism

The Main Street Hardy organization is trying to form a committee of citizens who are dedicated to increasing tourism in the town.

The group is looking for people with new ideas about how to get tourists to Hardy, but also volunteers who are willing to give up their time for those events.

"Not just the ideas, but also the ability to actually manifest those ideas," said Marc Herring with Main Street Hardy. "It takes hard work and effort, collaboration, and teamwork."

Herring said there used to be a lot of events in the town throughout the year, but the volunteer base has either moved away or gotten too elderly to run them.

Once the group gets an organized list of event ideas, they will go to the Advertising and Promotions Commission to ask for seed money to help make them happen.

Herring said he would like to see a revival of past events like the Junk N Jam and the Wilburn Brothers Musical Festival.

"But these things can't happen with just the half a dozen people that we have who live and breath and work here with the city and own businesses. We really do need extra hands and extra help, volunteers," Herring said.

These events could help bring more tourism into Hardy during the off-season, like the first and fourth quarters of the year.

Herring said there has been some enthusiastic response so far to the committee.

If you are interested in being a part of that volunteer base, you can fill out a form on the Main Street Hardy website.

