Independence Co. road crews preparing for possible flooding

Independence County road crews worked Monday on projects trying to prepare and prevent possible flash flooding.

County Judge Robert Griffin said the drainage projects are their first priority this week before the rain moves in.

On Tuesday crews will be out in known problem areas, cleaning out any debris that might be blocking water flowing in ditches.

Griffin said since they do not have the finances to build new drainage structures on every county road, crews are doing their best to dig and clean out ditches beforehand.

Workers will also be out in the weather to try and prevent washouts.

“As soon as the rain starts we’ll be patrolling the roads and looking for problem sports so we can remediate them before the rain might cut them off," Griffin said.

He added their chances of flash flooding has increased due to the ground already being saturated from the rain this past weekend.

