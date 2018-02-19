Walnut Ridge street crews use holiday to tackle drainage

Street crews in Walnut Ridge forfeited their President's Day holiday to work on the city's drainage.

City street crews worked alongside the Walnut Ridge Fire Department to clear out the ditches across town.

Recent rain caused many ditches to fill with debris and Mayor Charles Snapp said crews wanted to tackle the issue before more rain falls.

"This should be a good day to say hats off to the city crews that did offer their time today," Snapp said. "I mean with the rain coming, we're better off being prepared and then we know what problems we have to face if we do have issues."

The crews worked on State Street and other areas identified as problematic after the recent rainfall.

Leaves, trash, and other debris all poured out of drains as the crews worked.

Snapp said the removal of this debris should help residents avoid flooded yards, houses or other issues.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.