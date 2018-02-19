Izard Co. authorities investigate possible threat to Melbourne s - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Izard Co. authorities investigate possible threat to Melbourne schools

MELBOURNE, AR (KAIT) -

The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible threat at the Melbourne School District.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies responded to the school for an unspecified threat on Monday.

Investigators determined there were no credible threats at this time, but the investigation remains open.

The Melbourne School District posted on their Facebook page that if parents have questions or concerns to call the Izard County Sheriff’s Office at 870-368-4203.

