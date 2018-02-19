Walnut Ridge discussing sales tax to fix sewer facility - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Walnut Ridge discussing sales tax to fix sewer facility

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Residents gathered at the Walnut Ridge Police Complex Monday as the city held a meeting regarding a potential increase in the sales tax.

Citizens will go to the polls in May to vote on two sales tax issues.

According to Mayor Charles Snapp, the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality mandated the city to work on their sewage plant.

Snapp said one ballot issue being a three-eighths percent sales tax increase that would help pay to repair the city's sewer treatment facility and other related systems.

The other is a five-eighths percent sales tax increase to generate money to help with the sewer system upkeep, along with eliminating the resident's mosquito and garbage fees.

The remaining money generated from the increase would be used for asphalt overlay projects.

"If this passes instead of the residents seeing their water bills go up to $15 or $18 more, they're going to see a reduction of $13.50 a month, and they're going to have the confidence to know the infrastructure of the city's taken care of," Snapp said.

Snapp added if the sales tax increases pass, the repairs to the city's sewer, water, and asphalt could last up to 40 years or more.

