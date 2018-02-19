Fire causing downtown Osceola to suffer

After two buildings recently caught fire, the face of downtown Osceola has suffered.

Joe McCarn owns three building in Osceola that he bought about seven years ago.

He said his dream was to see downtown thrive and in those years, he said he saw multiple businesses come in and bring a lot of traffic and revenue.

However, after fires destroyed two buildings that housed some of the biggest moneymakers in town, McCarn said he has little hope for the future.

“This is what I was trying to do, to get this to where my grandkids could see Osceola the way I saw it and it’s not going to happen,” McCarn said. “All this stuff is going to be destroyed and everything else.”

Due to the buildings being historic, McCarn cannot rebuild.

He said he also lost income from a printing business that was in his building when it caught fire.

Members of Main Street Osceola told Region 8 News they won’t let the fires be the cause of the end of downtown.

The group is already brainstorming ways they can use the properties once they are cleaned up.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation.

