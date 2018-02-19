At 10: How small towns are making a comeback in a rural resurgen - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: How small towns are making a comeback in a rural resurgence.

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: Some small towns in Arkansas are picking up steam. Mallory Jordan has the story.

Governor Hutchinson is set to discuss a bill that many believe could decide the fate of Arkansas pharmacies.

And it's a rainy week in store! Ryan has your forecast.

  • Rural Resurgence: Keeping small towns alive

    Monday, February 19 2018 11:11 AM EST2018-02-19 16:11:53 GMT
    Wilson square (Source: KAIT)Wilson square (Source: KAIT)

    It's no secret rural Arkansas is struggling. From schools closing to infrastructure to population, many towns can’t stay afloat.

  • FBI, CART continue search for missing autistic teenager

    Saturday, February 17 2018 12:46 PM EST2018-02-17 17:46:31 GMT
    Ashton Talley (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)Ashton Talley (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are in Mississippi County helping to search for a missing 18-year-old special needs autistic student as law enforcement continues to follow up leads on the whereabouts of the student. 

  • Fire causing downtown Osceola to suffer

    Monday, February 19 2018 10:18 PM EST2018-02-20 03:18:59 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    After two buildings caught fire, the face of downtown Osceola has suffered.

