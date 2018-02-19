Red Wolves Post Strong Performances To Open SBC Indoor Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (2/19/18) – The Arkansas State men’s and women’s track and field teams began competition at the 2018 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Monday and saw two student-athletes win respective field events while 14 marks earned qualification for finals on Tuesday.

After five scored events on day one, the A-State men lead with 45 points. UT Arlington is second with 32 points and South Alabama rounds out the top three with 30 points. The women’s team is fourth with 20 points behind leader South Alabama (40). Texas State (38) and UT Arlington (23) are ahead of the Red Wolves.

Arabriaun Mack won the women’s long jump competition with a leap of 5.93m (19-05.50). The jump is an indoor personal best and ranks as the sixth best in program history. She is the first to win the women’s long jump for A-State since Sharika Nelvis in 2014.

Michael Carr won the pole vault competition with a clearance of 5.28m (17-03.75). He is the first from A-State to win the Sun Belt indoor crown in the event since Ethan Sandusky in 2011. The Red Wolves saw Cameron Stalnaker finish seventh (4.73m/15-06.25) and Matthew Keown eighth (4.73m/15-06.25) to add three more points for a total of 13 in the event.

The A-State men earned valuable points in field events with a pair of second place finishes and one third place medal. Carter Shell was second in the long jump (7.44m/24-05.00) while Jamil Peeples was third (7.32m/24-00.25). Cristian Ravar Ladislau placed second in the weight throw with a mark of 19.10m (62-08.00).

In preliminary races, A-State saw 14 marks, seven men and seven women, qualify for finals on Tuesday. Jaylen Bacon and Jamil Peeples each set Sun Belt Conference Championships records with top qualifying times in the 60-meter dash (6.60) and 60-meter hurdles (7.93), respectively. Elijah Ross posted the second-fastest time in program history in the 60-meter dash at 6.74 seconds to join Bacon in Tuesday’s final. Bacon (21.29) and Ross (21.71) will also run in the 200-meter dash final.

Also qualifying for finals were; De’Airis Weakley (60m dash), Nick Hilson (400m dash), Brianna Hardiman (400m dash), Heinrich Herbst (800m run), Anaelle Charles (800m run), Pauline Meyer (800m run), Andrea Perez (800m run), Darragh May (60m hurdles), and Trevene Cowan (60m hurdles).

The final event of the day was productive for the A-State men. The Red Wolves clocked a time of 10:05.87 in the distance medley relay to finish second and add eight points. The time ranks third-fastest in program history and is the fastest since the record time of 9:57.33 set back in 2005. The A-State women finished seventh in the DMR to earn a point with a time of 12:17.94, the sixth-fastest time in program history.

Coleton Clifft and Hayden Hampton competed in the first four of seven events of the heptathlon on Monday. Clifft set a Sun Belt Conference Championships record in the long jump portion with a leap of 6.97m (22-10.50). Clifft enters day two of the competition with 2,848 points to rank fourth while Hampton has 2,816 points to rank fifth.

Tuesday will see the rest of the heptathlon events at 9:00 a.m. followed by the pentathlon at 9:20 a.m. Field events begin at Noon with the final running events starting at 1:45 p.m. The awards presentation is scheduled to begin at approximately 4:30 p.m. Live coverage on ESPN3 begins at 12:30 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships

Birmingham Crossplex

Men’s Team Standings (Five Events Scored)

Arkansas State - 45

UT Arlington – 32

South Alabama – 30

Louisiana – 23

ULM – 23

Appalachian State – 21

Texas State – 20

Little Rock - 1

Women’s Team Standings (Five Events Scored)

South Alabama – 40

Texas State – 38

UT Arlington – 23

Arkansas State – 20

Georgia State – 19

Coastal Carolina – 18

Louisiana – 14

Appalachian State – 13

Georgia Southern – 6

ULM – 3

Troy – 1

Arkansas State Athletes

Men

60 | (Prelims) 1. Jaylen Bacon – 6.60Q (ranks 6th nationally, Sun Belt Conference championships record), 4. Elijah Ross – 6.74q (ranks 2nd in program history), 16. Chris Hill – 7.03

200 | (Prelims) 2. Jaylen Bacon – 21.29q, Elijah Ross 21.71q (ranks 8th in program history), 17. Chris Hill – 22.39

400 | (Prelims) 5. Nick Hilson – 49.13q, 10. Landon Abernathy – 49.78, 15. K’den Johnson – 51.25, 16. Kellen Blanchett – 51.92

800 | (Prelims) 4. Heinrich Herbst – 1.53.61q, 9. Seth Waters – 1:55.10, 10. Jacob Oury – 1:55.19, 16. Alejandro Vargas – 2:10.50

Mile | Tuesday at 12:30 pm

3000 | 16. John Carder – 9:04.82

5000 | Tuesday at 3:40 pm

60H | (Prelims) 1. Jamil Peeples – 7.93Q (Sun Belt Championship record), 10. Ke’Von Holder – 8.38, 11. Jonah Wiley – 8.40, 13. Amari James – 8.71

4x400m Relay | Tuesday at 4:15 pm

High Jump | Tuesday at 3:00 pm

Pole Vault | 1. Michael Carr – 5.28m/17-03.75, 7. Cameron Stalnaker – 4.73m/15-06.25, 8. Matthew Keown – 4.73m/15-06.25

Long Jump | 2. Carter Shell – 7.44m/24-05.00, 3. Jamil Peeples – 7.32m/24-00.25, 7. Jonah Wiley – 7.04m/23-01.25

Triple Jump | Tuesday at 12:00 pm

Shot Put | Tuesday at 1:00 pm

Weight Throw | 2. Cristian Ravar Ladislau – 19.10m/62-08.00, 12. Eron Carter – 16.57m/54-04.50

Women

60 | (Prelims) 2. De’Airis Weakley – 7.60Q

200 | (Prelims) 9. De’Airis Weakley – 25.02, 16. Brianna Hardiman – 25.32,

400 | (Prelims) 7. Briana Hardiman – 56.55q, 18. Nia Davis – 58.61, 27. LaCarol Baynes – 1:01.71, 28. Gracee Damron – 1:02.30

800 | (Prelims) 3. Anaelle Charles – 2:13:99Q, 6. Pauline Meyer – 2:12.98q (ranks 4th in program history), 7. Andrea Perez – 2:14.10q (ranks 5th in program history), 17. Sophia Gentile – 2:29.50, 18. Rebecca Eldien – 2:32.09

Mile | Tuesday at 12:30 pm

3000 | 14. Hannah Shelby – 10:24.28

5000 | Tuesday at 3:15 pm

60H | (Prelims) 3. Darragh May – 8.76Q, 6. Trevene Cowan – 8.76q (ranks 9th in program history), 9. Hannah Dunderdale – 8.80

Distance Medley | 7. Greta Carlberg, Nia Davis, Andrea Perez, Sammy Brainard – 12:17.94 (ranks 6th in program history)

4x400m Relay | Tuesday at 4:00 pm

High Jump | 9. Darragh May – 1.66m/5-05.25, 13. Nada Buntic – 1.66m/5-05.25

Pole Vault | Tuesday at 1:30 pm

Long Jump | 1. Arabriaun Mack – 5.93m/19-05.50 (ranks 6th in program history), 27. Imani Udoumana – 4.93m/16-02.25

Triple Jump | Tuesday at 2:30 pm

Shot Put | Tuesday at 3:30 pm

Weight Throw | 2. Calea Carr – 18.98m/62-03.25, 17. Hannah Higgins – 14.72m/48-03.50 (ranks 10th in program history)