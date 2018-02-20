Death threat, obscenities painted on school lead to juveniles' arrest

Two juveniles face charges after their graffiti threats at Danville High School were discovered.

Police say the two juveniles spray-painted swastikas, obscenities, and a death threat to the principal on the high school field house.

According to KATV, a 12-year-old and 17-year-old were identified through security camera footage.

Both admitted to their involvement and have been charged as juveniles with criminal mischief.

The case has now been forwarded to the Yell County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to see if more charges are warranted.

To read what Danville Police Chief Rick Padgett says, click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.