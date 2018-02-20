Man dies after car overturns several times - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man dies after car overturns several times

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

A Neelyville man is dead after a crash in South Missouri Sunday night.

According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Donald Teague, 63, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Corvette north on Highway 67 in Butler County.

Around 9:50 p.m., he got about 8 miles south of Poplar Bluff, ran off the road and overturned several times.

The report states Teague was wearing a seatbelt and his Corvette was totaled.

Butler County Coroner Andy Moore pronounced him dead at the scene at around 10:20 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man dies after car overturns several times

    Man dies after car overturns several times

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 5:19 AM EST2018-02-20 10:19:56 GMT
    Tuesday, February 20 2018 6:42 AM EST2018-02-20 11:42:25 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    A Neelyville man is dead after a crash in South Missouri Sunday night.

    A Neelyville man is dead after a crash in South Missouri Sunday night.

  • Rural Resurgence: Keeping small towns alive

    Rural Resurgence: Keeping small towns alive

    Monday, February 19 2018 11:11 AM EST2018-02-19 16:11:53 GMT
    Monday, February 19 2018 5:42 PM EST2018-02-19 22:42:57 GMT
    Wilson square (Source: KAIT)Wilson square (Source: KAIT)

    It's no secret rural Arkansas is struggling. From schools closing to infrastructure to population, many towns can’t stay afloat.

    It's no secret rural Arkansas is struggling. From schools closing to infrastructure to population, many towns can’t stay afloat.

  • FBI, CART continue search for missing autistic teenager

    FBI, CART continue search for missing autistic teenager

    Saturday, February 17 2018 12:46 PM EST2018-02-17 17:46:31 GMT
    Monday, February 19 2018 10:44 PM EST2018-02-20 03:44:01 GMT
    Ashton Talley (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)Ashton Talley (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are in Mississippi County helping to search for a missing 18-year-old special needs autistic student as law enforcement continues to follow up leads on the whereabouts of the student. 

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are in Mississippi County helping to search for a missing 18-year-old special needs autistic student as law enforcement continues to follow up leads on the whereabouts of the student. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly