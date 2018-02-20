Man dies after car overturns several times

A Neelyville man is dead after a crash in South Missouri Sunday night.

According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Donald Teague, 63, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Corvette north on Highway 67 in Butler County.

Around 9:50 p.m., he got about 8 miles south of Poplar Bluff, ran off the road and overturned several times.

The report states Teague was wearing a seatbelt and his Corvette was totaled.

Butler County Coroner Andy Moore pronounced him dead at the scene at around 10:20 p.m.

