AR man threatened bus full of kids with hatchet

A Northwest Arkansas man faces charges after police say he threatened kids on a church bus with a hatchet.

According to KFSM, the pastor of Truth Tabernacle in Ozark said David Lee Lindley walked in front of the bus and wouldn’t let it pass.

The 59-year-old man had both the hatchet and a knife on him.

Officers later arrested him in the basement of a nearby home.

Court documents state that as of Tuesday morning Lindley was still in the Franklin County Jail.

