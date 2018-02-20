AR man threatened bus full of kids with hatchet - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

AR man threatened bus full of kids with hatchet

David Lee Lindley (Source: Franklin County Jail) David Lee Lindley (Source: Franklin County Jail)
OZARK, AR (KAIT/KFSM) -

A Northwest Arkansas man faces charges after police say he threatened kids on a church bus with a hatchet.

According to KFSM, the pastor of Truth Tabernacle in Ozark said David Lee Lindley walked in front of the bus and wouldn’t let it pass.

The 59-year-old man had both the hatchet and a knife on him.

Officers later arrested him in the basement of a nearby home.

Court documents state that as of Tuesday morning Lindley was still in the Franklin County Jail.

Click here to find out what police think may have been happening with Lindley at the time of the threats.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

