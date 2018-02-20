Parents concerned after hearing about sexual assault on school c - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Parents concerned after hearing about sexual assault on school campus

Reports of students being sexually assaulted on a combined middle and high school campus in Southeast Arkansas have parents wanting answers.

According to KATV, Star City Police Chief Cody Drake confirmed they are "looking in a matter" and juveniles are involved.

A concerned mother, who wishes to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation against her children, says she was told two high school students were suspended after sexually assaulting a middle school student, then attempting to assault two others.

It has not been confirmed by police or the Star City School District that students were in fact sexually assaulted on the school campus.

