15-year-old arrested for threatening to shoot students over Snapchat

15-year-old arrested for threatening to shoot students over Snapchat

CONWAY, AR (KAIT) -

An Arkansas teen was arrested for threatening to shoot students over social media.

The Conway Police Department stated on their Facebook page that the department was made aware of a Snapchat post on Monday night from a Conway Junior High student.

The student was "threatening to carry a shotgun to school to shoot a particular student 'and Mexicans,'" according to the department.

Officers immediately worked to track down the student responsible for the threat.

A 15-year-old student was identified and arrested. The student's name was not released.

"While this case is still under investigation, detectives do not believe any further threat remains," the police department's post concluded.

