Police search for theft suspect who attacked Walmart employee

A scary incident at a Walmart in Benton has police asking for the community's help.

According to KATV, investigators say a man and woman walked out of a Walmart on Feb. 15 without paying for two carts of items.

When an employee confronted them, police say the man pulled a baseball bat from the cart and swung it at the worker.

He then punched the employee before leaving the store and driving off.

Benton authorities say the couple was traveling in a silver four-door car with a dent on the left back side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171.

