38th annual Kenny Rogers Children's Center Telethon scheduled - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

38th annual Kenny Rogers Children's Center Telethon scheduled

SIKESTON, MO (KAIT) -

The 38th annual Kenny Rogers Children's Center Telethon has been scheduled for March 17-18.

The telethon raises funds for the center, which provides care to children with many different needs at no cost to the children's families.

Children at the Kenny Rogers Children's Center are treated for a variety of special needs which includes prematurity, cerebral palsy, down syndrome, autism, and other developmental delays.

This year's theme for the fundraiser is "Super Heroes." There will be events such as a pancake breakfast, 5k run, baby crawl race, a Family Feud contest, and a dog show as well as many other actives over the course of the two days.

The telethon is from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturday, March 17; and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Sunday, March 18.

The televised auction can be seen on Apple TV or Roku as well as the center's YouTube and Facebook pages.

The telethon takes place each year at the field house in Sikeston, MO.

For more information about the Kenny Rogers Children's Center or the annual telethon go here.

