School board member arrested for computer fraud

Lane has served "several years" as a member of the Rivercrest school board, according to the district's website. (Source: Rivercrest School District)

Charles Russell Lane was booked into the DeSoto County Jail at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday. He was released one hour later. (Source: DeSoto Co (MS) Sheriff's Dept.)

Charles Russell Lane was arrested Friday in Mississippi County on an out-of-state warrant. (Source: Mississippi Co Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

A Mississippi County school board member faces fraud charges in Mississippi state.

Charles Russell Lane, 51, of Keiser was indicted in DeSoto County on suspicion of computer fraud over $500. If convicted he could be sentenced to 6 months in jail and fined as much as $1,000

Police arrested him Friday on an out-of-state warrant following a traffic stop on the Highway 77 Floodway.

After spending the weekend in the Mississippi County Detention Center, Lane was transferred to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.

He was booked in at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday and was released one hour later after posting a $5,000 surety bond. He’s scheduled to appear in DeSoto County Circuit Court on June 4 for an arraignment.

Lane, according to the Rivercrest School District’s website, is the vice president of the school board.

Region 8 News contacted Superintendent Sally Bennett for comment on Lane’s arrest.

“We have no comment," Bennett said. "This is a personal issue.”

Bennett did say that Lane had “served the district well.”

When asked if he will continue to serve the district, Bennett stated they “don’t plan to do anything differently.”

She said Lane had served “several years” on the board, but could not say precisely how many years.

Region 8 News has contacted the DeSoto County Prosecutor’s Office for more information on Lane’s arrest and the reason for the charge. As soon as that information is released, we will update this story.

