Rifle raffle nixed at Batesville school

Officials have pulled the plug on a raffle for an AR-15 at a local high school.

Batesville High School Principal David Campbell tells KARK he did not know about the rifle being raffled until Monday afternoon.

Parents reportedly donated the gun as part of a fundraiser for "Project Graduation," an annual activity night for seniors. It supports students but neither the fundraiser nor the event are technically sanctioned by the school.

Campbell says he felt the gun was in bad taste considering the same type of weapon was used to kill 17 people at a high school in Parkland, FL last week.

"In light of recent events, and in light of school safety, I would not endorse a gun as a fundraiser item," Campbell explained.

He says good intentions were implied but speculated that parents and the fundraising committee did not fully think about the implications of the gun giveaway.

Those who have purchased the AR-15 raffle tickets will either be refunded or the committee will swap out the gun for another item, according to the principal.

