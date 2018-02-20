Three men and a puppy win $10,000

Terry, Zackery, and Trever Head won $10,000 playing a ticket they bought at Huck's in Poplar Bluff. (Source: Missouri Lottery)

Three men and a puppy walk into a store and buy some lottery tickets.

Sounds like the start of a good joke, right?

But no one was laughing when one of the men scratched off a $10,000 prize.

Terry Head of Wappapello, along with Trever and Zackery Head of Poplar Bluff, decided to each pony up $100 and buy $300 worth of Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets.

Before going into Huck’s Food and Fuel, located at 703 N. Westwood Blvd. in Poplar Bluff, the men decided they would split whatever they won three ways, according to a news release from the Missouri Lottery.

“We scratched them all in the truck,” said Terry Head. “I looked at that ticket about five times making sure the two wasn’t a three. It was the very bottom row I scratched and matched 25. I said, ‘Well, at least we got our money back on this one.’ Then I scratched the prize off, and it showed $10,000.”

“I cried. My dog is going to be happy,” joked Zackery Head, whose black Labrador puppy was with them when they bought their tickets.

None of the men have any plans for their winnings yet.

“I think we are still in shell shock,” said Trever Head.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.