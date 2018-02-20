Small town dealing with big cat problem - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Small town dealing with big cat problem

MCCRORY, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

 A small town in Woodruff County has a pretty big problem: too many cats.

According to KARK, feral cats are overtaking parts of McCrory and people can't agree on the solution to the problem.

"The population just keeps growing and we do have people in town that are not happy about that," Mayor Doyle Fowler said told KARK.

The cats are mainly in a field with old buses. One woman, named Maxine, has taken it upon herself to feed the strays. And those strays have multiplied.

The mayor says the city doesn't have an answer for the problem but is open to suggestions.

