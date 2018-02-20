Neither here nor there: Unregistered sex offender found behind bars

When he was released from prison last July, a Level 3 sex offender told authorities he was leaving Arkansas and starting a new life in sunny California.

Instead of moving to L.A., police said they found him in the Craighead County Detention Center.

On Tuesday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Terry Wayne Johnson, 54, of West Helena with failure to register-failure to comply with reporting requirements.

Natasha Kaja, the sex offender registration specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, made the discovery while reviewing sex offenders listed as being in jail.

She learned that Johnson told prison authorities when he was released in July of 2017 that he was moving to Los Angeles, CA.

By saying he was moving out of state, according to the probable cause affidavit, it would suspend his need to register with the state of Arkansas and leave his status as “out of state” in the state sex offender registry.

But when Kaja checked the California address he provided it came back to a salon. A detective contacted the salon and spoke with an employee who said they did not know Johnson.

The sex offender registration specialist for Los Angeles also confirmed that Johnson had never registered with the state of California.

“As of Sept. 12, 2017, Terry Wayne Johnson has not registered with any other jurisdiction within the United States,” the affidavit stated.

Johnson is being held on a $20,000 cash/surety bond awaiting his arraignment on March 30. If convicted, he could return to prison for 3 to 10 years and pay a $10,000 fine.

