Neither here nor there: Unregistered sex offender found behind b - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Neither here nor there: Unregistered sex offender found behind bars

Terry Wayne Johnson (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Terry Wayne Johnson (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

When he was released from prison last July, a Level 3 sex offender told authorities he was leaving Arkansas and starting a new life in sunny California.

Instead of moving to L.A., police said they found him in the Craighead County Detention Center.

On Tuesday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Terry Wayne Johnson, 54, of West Helena with failure to register-failure to comply with reporting requirements.

Natasha Kaja, the sex offender registration specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, made the discovery while reviewing sex offenders listed as being in jail.

She learned that Johnson told prison authorities when he was released in July of 2017 that he was moving to Los Angeles, CA.

By saying he was moving out of state, according to the probable cause affidavit, it would suspend his need to register with the state of Arkansas and leave his status as “out of state” in the state sex offender registry.

But when Kaja checked the California address he provided it came back to a salon. A detective contacted the salon and spoke with an employee who said they did not know Johnson.

The sex offender registration specialist for Los Angeles also confirmed that Johnson had never registered with the state of California.

“As of Sept. 12, 2017, Terry Wayne Johnson has not registered with any other jurisdiction within the United States,” the affidavit stated.

Johnson is being held on a $20,000 cash/surety bond awaiting his arraignment on March 30. If convicted, he could return to prison for 3 to 10 years and pay a $10,000 fine.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Several dogs killed in mobile home fire

    Several dogs killed in mobile home fire

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 6:17 PM EST2018-02-20 23:17:24 GMT
    Tuesday, February 20 2018 6:21 PM EST2018-02-20 23:21:54 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A fire in Fulton County Monday night left a house destroyed and several dogs dead.

    A fire in Fulton County Monday night left a house destroyed and several dogs dead.

  • CASA in need of more male volunteers

    CASA in need of more male volunteers

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 6:00 PM EST2018-02-20 23:00:42 GMT
    Tuesday, February 20 2018 6:20 PM EST2018-02-20 23:20:52 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA of Northeast Arkansas voiced their need for more male volunteers.

    Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA of Northeast Arkansas voiced their need for more male volunteers.

  • BREAKING

    FBI had probed convicted ex-Arkansas judge 20 years ago

    FBI had probed convicted ex-Arkansas judge 20 years ago

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 5:50 PM EST2018-02-20 22:50:49 GMT
    Tuesday, February 20 2018 5:53 PM EST2018-02-20 22:53:25 GMT
    Joseph Boeckmann (Source: Pulaski Co Sheriff's Office)Joseph Boeckmann (Source: Pulaski Co Sheriff's Office)

    A former Arkansas judge who admitted giving lighter sentences to men in return for sexual favors was investigated for similar crimes two decades ago but was never charged because he gave up his job as a deputy prosecutor.

    A former Arkansas judge who admitted giving lighter sentences to men in return for sexual favors was investigated for similar crimes two decades ago but was never charged because he gave up his job as a deputy prosecutor.

    •   
Powered by Frankly