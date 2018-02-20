Police say suspect sold woman's rings just hours after stealing them

Less than two hours after stealing a woman’s rings, police say a suspect had already sold them.

On Dec. 23, 2017, the victim reported someone stole four rings and two cell phones valued at more than $12,000 from her home.

At the time of the report, she listed 28-year-old Jessica Lauren Rudd of Jonesboro as a possible suspect.

During his investigation, Detective Vic Brooks with the Jonesboro Police Department learned that Rudd had sold two rings to a local jewelry store just two hours after the victim had noticed them missing.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the rings Rudd sold matched the descriptions given by the victim.

Brooks said the woman went to the store and “positively identified the 2 rings that Jessica Rudd had sold to [the store] as hers that were stolen.”

The detective contacted Rudd who agreed to meet him at the police station on Jan. 12.

When Rudd failed to show up for the appointment and did not call Brooks, he obtained a search warrant for her arrest.

Just four hours after her arrest Tuesday morning, she appeared before Craighead County District Judge David Boling who found probable cause to charge her with theft of property over $5,000.

Boling set her bond at $1,500 cash/surety and told her to appear in circuit court on March 30.

