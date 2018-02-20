Suspect accused of trying to rake in cash with forged check - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Suspect accused of trying to rake in cash with forged check

Logan Matthew Sawyer (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Logan Matthew Sawyer (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

An 18-year-old man who claimed he was hired to do some yard work reportedly tried to rake in a lot of cash with a forged check.

Friday, Feb. 16, Jonesboro police responded to Focus Bank, 406 Southwest Dr., regarding a “suspicious person trying to cash a check.”

When officers arrived, they found Logan Sawyer of Jonesboro standing just outside the bank.

After speaking with the teller, an officer asked Sawyer where he received the check.

“Sawyer advised that he had gotten the check from [name redacted] for raking her leaves,” the probable cause affidavit stated. “The officer asked Sawyer where [name redacted] lived and he stated that he could not remember.”

The officer then contacted the person Sawyer claimed to have worked for who said they did not know him and that he had not worked for them.

The officer then examined the check.

“The check was easily identified as being tampered with,” the court documents stated. “The original writing was on the check, but the payee was [written] over in permanent marker with Sawyer’s name.”

Sawyer then told the officer he had received the check from someone on the streets, but he did not know their name.

The officer then arrested Sawyer on suspicion of second-degree forgery and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center.

On Tuesday, after posting a $1,500 temporary bond, Sawyer appeared in court before Craighead County District Judge David Boling who found probable cause to charge him and set his next court date for March 30.

