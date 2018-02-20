A Better Region 8: A case of David vs. Goliath

It's a financial case of David versus Goliath.

David is Arkansas State University, and Goliath is the University of Miami.

Last September, the University of Miami canceled their game here in Jonesboro because of Hurricane Irma.

It was a move to protect their team.

In an editorial last fall, I was willing to give the University of Miami a little bit of slack. I pointed out that the financial impact is deep, and the logistics the A-State Athletics Department tried to pull off to help Miami escape the hurricane and play the game was more than admirable.

Time has passed, and here we are.

Now A-State is making a move to protect their team.

This week, Region 8 News broke the story of a lawsuit filed in Craighead County Circuit Court. Arkansas State University is suing the University of Miami for $650,000 in liquidated damages, attorney fees, and court costs.

Whether this goes to court or gets settled between the two universities, one fact remains. In the eyes of many, A-State is owed restitution of some kind.

People are passionate on both sides about the decision to sue.

Whether you’re for it or against it, log onto kait8.com and read the lawsuit. Then email your opinion to abetterregion8@kait8.com.

Living up to commitments, and fighting when it’s the right thing to do makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.