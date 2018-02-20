Unmarked houses slowing down first responders

The Marked Tree Police Department is hoping that residents can help its officers and other first responders respond quicker by adding one thing to their homes.

Police Chief Michael Matlock said there are more houses in the town without their house number posted than there are with it.

That can make it a lot harder for law enforcement and first responders to find the right house during an emergency.

“Searching for an address outside of a building, even if you have a floodlight, is still very difficult,” Matlock said.

On Monday night, an officer was responding to a domestic disturbance and could not find the house at first because the only place that had the house number was the mailbox, which wasn’t bright enough to see easily.

“Fortunately, it wasn’t a serious domestic, it was more verbal than physical,” Matlock said. “But had it been physical, it could have really been bad because we didn’t know where we were going, we couldn’t find the house.”

Matlock said small numbers or numbers just on the mailbox are not enough when seconds count.

“We may never come to your house, and that would be great if we never have to come to your house in an emergency situation, but if we do you want to have your first responders there as fast as possible and not be stifled by looking for your address,” he said.

Matlock suggests that the numbers be put on the front of the house and be big enough that they can be seen from inside a vehicle on the street.

