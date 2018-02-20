Suspects allegedly found asleep in vehicle with stolen goods

A woman faces a felony theft charge after police say they found her and a companion asleep in a vehicle surrounded by stolen goods.

On Feb. 8, the manager of Lindsey Management Apartments, 1424 Links Dr., reported someone had entered their shop building and stolen several items.

According to court documents, the culprits took a pole saw, chainsaw, hedge trimmers, and multiple tools valued at $1,189.97.

“The camera from inside the building captured the suspect stealing the property from the building,” the probable cause affidavit stated.

The following day, a Jonesboro police officer noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the middle of a field.

When the officer looked inside, he “discovered two subjects asleep in the vehicle and noticed several tools.”

Investigators noticed that all of the property inside the vehicle matched the property listed stolen by Lindsey Management.

“Neither suspect was able to explain how they came into possession of the stolen property,” the affidavit stated.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Angie Lynn Hall of Jonesboro and the other suspect, who was not named.

On Tuesday, Hall appeared before Craighead County District Judge David Boling who found probable cause existed at the time of her arrest to charge her with theft by receiving $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000.

Hall is currently free on a $2,500 temporary bond awaiting arraignment in circuit court on March 30.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.