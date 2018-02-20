FBI had probed convicted ex-Arkansas judge 20 years ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A former Arkansas judge who admitted giving lighter sentences to men in return for sexual favors was investigated for similar crimes two decades ago but was never charged because he gave up his job as a deputy prosecutor.



Joseph Boeckmann later became a district judge, then preyed on men who appeared in his court for minor offenses. He pleaded guilty last year to wire fraud and witness tampering, and faces sentencing Wednesday.



The government says the FBI investigated Boeckmann more than 20 years ago but that no one raised a red flag when he later ran for the bench.



The head of an Arkansas panel that disciplines judges, David Sachar, said that when Boeckmann got in trouble again, he demanded the judge never seek any public office again.

