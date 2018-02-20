CASA in need of more male volunteers - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

CASA in need of more male volunteers

Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA of Northeast Arkansas voiced their need for more male volunteers.

CASA said that 52% of the children in foster care that the organization serves are boys, but only 24% of current volunteers are men.

CASA representative Jeremy Biggs said many of the young boys in foster care lack father figures.

"Having a friend and having a mentor and somebody that they can trust that is a man is a HUGE benefit in a child's life," Biggs said.

He added that those who choose to volunteer have the power to leave a positive impact on the life of a child.

Those who have interest in becoming a CASA volunteer in Northeast Arkansas can call 870-935-1099.

For more information regarding CASA, visit their website at www.neacasa.org.

