Several dogs killed in mobile home fire

A fire in Fulton County Monday night left a house destroyed and several dogs dead.

According to Jason Jackson with the Hardy Fire Department, they responded to a call from assistance from the Nine Mile Fire Department around 8 p.m.

A mobile home on Nine Mile Road was fully engulfed when Hardy crews arrived on scene.

One elderly man was inside the home when the fire started but was able to make it out uninjured.

Once the fire was extinguished Jackson said they noticed several dogs had died inside. He did not have an exact count but estimated it to be around ten dogs.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

No charges are expected in this case, according to Jackson.

