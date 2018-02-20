New traffic patterns installed for student safety - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New traffic patterns installed for student safety

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

Administrators at one Greene County school installed new safety features to help with their traffic pattern.

Greene County Tech Intermediate School Principal Amie Cole said recent traffic patterns weren't the safest for students.

Now, the school installed several new speed bumps and crosswalks, as well as chaining off another crosswalk where students go from one building to another.

Cole said she's noticed that the new safety features are working for students.

"Anytime we can pick up on something that's not the safest environment for them we want to change it immediately," Cole said. "And I have to give props to our maintenance department because it was within two days we asked for this to be done and they were outside getting all of this fixed."

Cole said the road chained off was previously open in the past.

A sign saying "Do Not Enter" now sits there for drivers who are still getting used to the changes.

